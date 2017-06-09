La. lawmakers kick off special session by taking a long weekend

Louisiana legislators kicked off the special session with a long weekend.More >>
Louisiana legislators kicked off the special session with a long weekend.More >>
One man who was reportedly not wearing his seat belt has died as the result of a wreck in Ascension Parish, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
One man who was reportedly not wearing his seat belt has died as the result of a wreck in Ascension Parish, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
Those headed towards New Orleans this weekend might want to allow some extra time to the commute. The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday at 9.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.More >>
Those headed towards New Orleans this weekend might want to allow some extra time to the commute. The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday at 9.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.More >>
A 20-year-old man died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.More >>
A 20-year-old man died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.More >>
New allegations have surfaced involving an LSU police officer.More >>
New allegations have surfaced involving an LSU police officer.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>