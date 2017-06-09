LSU vs Mississippi State: BR Super Regional Preview

LSU hosts Mississippi State this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, with a trip to the College World Series on the line.
The Tigers swept the Bulldogs in Starkville last month, 3-1, 11-5 and 11-7 and will need to beat State two more times to advance to Omaha.
Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at State's hitting and pitching leaders.
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|Record
|46-17
|40-25
|SEC
|21-9
|17-13
|SEC Tourney
|4-0 (1st Place)
|2-2
|Regional
|3-0
|4-1
|Streak
|Won 14
|Won 4
Key stat: After losing to South Alabama in the first game of the Hattiesburg Regional, the Bulldogs won four straight, beating Southern Miss two times, to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|Batting Avg
|.295
|.288
|Home Runs
|61
|58
|Triples
|12
|15
|Doubles
|108
|115
|Runs/Game
|6.9
|5.6
TOP HITTERS FOR STATE:
Brent Rooker: .395 batting average, 23 home runs, three triples, 30 doubles and 82 RBI
Ryan Gridley: .331 batting average, six home runs, one triple, 15 doubles and 39 RBI
Jake Mangum: .327 batting average, 15 doubles and 24 RBI
Cody Brown: .321 batting average, nine home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 50 RBI
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|ERA
|3.54
|4.82
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.232
|.243
|Strikeouts
|549
|548
|Base on Balls
|227
|344
TOP PITCHERS FOR STATE:
Spencer Price: 4-1, 2.41 ERA, 14 saves, 30 appearances, 40 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched
Konnor Pilkington: 8-5, 3.26 ERA, 16 starts, 107 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched
Riley Self: 5-1, 3.59 ERA, eight saves, 30 appearances, 60 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched
Peyton Plumlee: 6-1, 3.61 ERA, one save, 24 appearances
SCHEDULE:
Game 1: Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 2: Sunday at 8 p.m.on ESPN2 or ESPNU
**Game 3 on Monday (if necessary) at either 12, 3, 6 or 7:30 p.m.**
2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores
