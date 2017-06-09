LSU vs Mississippi State: BR Super Regional Preview

LSU hosts Mississippi State this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Tigers swept the Bulldogs in Starkville last month, 3-1, 11-5 and 11-7 and will need to beat State two more times to advance to Omaha.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at State's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU MISS. STATE Record 46-17 40-25 SEC 21-9 17-13 SEC Tourney 4-0 (1st Place) 2-2 Regional 3-0 4-1 Streak Won 14 Won 4

Key stat : After losing to South Alabama in the first game of the Hattiesburg Regional, the Bulldogs won four straight, beating Southern Miss two times, to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU MISS. STATE Batting Avg .295 .288 Home Runs 61 58 Triples 12 15 Doubles 108 115 Runs/Game 6.9 5.6

TOP HITTERS FOR STATE:

Brent Rooker: .395 batting average, 23 home runs, three triples, 30 doubles and 82 RBI

Ryan Gridley: .331 batting average, six home runs, one triple, 15 doubles and 39 RBI

Jake Mangum: .327 batting average, 15 doubles and 24 RBI

Cody Brown: .321 batting average, nine home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 50 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU MISS. STATE ERA 3.54 4.82 Opp. Batting Avg .232 .243 Strikeouts 549 548 Base on Balls 227 344

TOP PITCHERS FOR STATE:

Spencer Price: 4-1, 2.41 ERA, 14 saves, 30 appearances, 40 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched

Konnor Pilkington: 8-5, 3.26 ERA, 16 starts, 107 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched

Riley Self: 5-1, 3.59 ERA, eight saves, 30 appearances, 60 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched

Peyton Plumlee: 6-1, 3.61 ERA, one save, 24 appearances

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday at 8 p.m.on ESPN2 or ESPNU

**Game 3 on Monday (if necessary) at either 12, 3, 6 or 7:30 p.m.**

