Turmoil within LSU Police, chief to retire

LSU Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais has announced his retirement effective July 5.

A source close to the department said Rabalais was asked to retire.

When asked if the retirement was voluntary, an LSU spokesman said he could not comment on personnel matters.

"Our policy is to not comment on personnel matters, but there have been no terminations at the police department," said spokesman Ernie Ballard.

"We will begin a national search for his permanent successor and put together plans for a transition plan in the near future," Ballard added. "Until an interim chief is named, Maj. Bart Thompson will oversee administrative and operational matters relating to LSUPD."

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as we get it.

