Trailer released for Tom Cruise film based on Barry Seal

The trailer has been released for a Tom Cruise movie, which faced lawsuit two years ago, about a man born in Louisiana.

In American Made, Cruise plays Barry Seal, a drug smuggler who was recruited by the CIA in the 1980s to try to capture Pablo Escobar, the former cocaine kingpin. The thriller is directed by Doug Liman and written by Gary Spinelli. It is produced by Universal Pictures, Inc.

In October 2015, one of Seal's daughters filed a lawsuit in Baton Rouge District Court. The lawsuit stated Seal's third wife, Debbie, and her three children received $350,000 for Barry Seal's story of smuggling for both the CIA and drug lords in Nicaragua. According to the suit, Seal's daughter Lisa Seal Frigon, whom he had with his first wife, was appointed as administratrix of Barry Seal's estate on June 2, 2015.

"Defendants Debbie, Aaron, Christina and Dean have never sought the rights nor the court's authority to convey the Life Story Rights of Adler Berriman Seal to Universal, which rights are the property of the estate and subject to administration," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also stated, "Although the Life Story Rights of Adler Berriman Seal are property of the Estate, Defendants Debbie, Aaron, Christina and Dean have failed to remit to the Estate any proceeds which they received from their Agreement with Defendant Universal, but instead converted the proceeds for their own personal use and benefit."

Universal, through its agents and assignees, claim the film "Is the story of framed drug trafficker Barry Seal and the work he did for the Medellin cartel and the CIA in Mena, Arkansas." "The true story of Barry Seal, a Louisiana-born pilot who trafficked drugs undercover for the CIA in the 1980s, based on his multimillion dollar operation in podunk Mena, Arkansas, and who eventually met his end at the hands of the infamous Medellin drug cartel." "Based on the true story of Barry Seal, a thrill seeking pilot discovers the perfect rush when presented the opportunity to smuggle drugs... for the CIA." "Based on true events, a commercial pilot partners with Colombians while working covertly for the CIA and leads a massive, secret drug ring that operates out of Mena, Arkansas."

