WANTED: Man and woman use stolen credit card, deputies say

Surveillance image from Walmart on O'Neal Lane just south of I-12 (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are trying to find a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Walmart store in the Baton Rouge area.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the card was used at the store on O’Neal Lane just south of I-12 on May 7.

According to deputies, the victim’s purse was stolen from a hotel room in Denham Springs during the first week of May.

They added the victim’s credit cards were used at different businesses in the Baton Rouge area on May 7 and 8. They said the unauthorized purchases made on the cards totaled a little more than $2,500.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or have knowledge of the purse theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

