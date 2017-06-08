Deputies arrest suspect wanted for allegedly murdering man after carjacking the victim's roommate

A man wanted for reportedly carjacking a man and then murdering his roommate has been arrested, authorities reported Thursday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Donte Tate turned himself in to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

He is suspected in the murder of Jonathan Besson, 29, who was found dead at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies previously arrested Cardale Linson and Jamarcus Tate in connection with Besson's murder. Investigators believe the three men beat up and robbed Besson's roommate after he gave them a ride to a location in north Baton Rouge. Authorities said the trio then took the man's vehicle.

Besson's body was discovered in his apartment after deputies were called by his roommate to perform a welfare check. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark confirmed Besson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies said Linson and Jamarcus Tate were arrested a short time after the welfare check. They added the two men identified D. Tate as the shooter.

Linson and Jamarcus Tate were both booked on charges of first-degree murder, carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and armed robbery.

Linson's bond was set at $350,000.

Jamarcus Tate also faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond was set at $380,000.

Donte Tate faces similar charges. His booking information has not yet been released.

EBRSO acknowledged the LSP Fugitive Task Force for its assistance in this case.

