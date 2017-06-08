Deputies arrest suspect wanted for allegedly murdering man after carjacking the victim's roommate

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.More >>
A man wanted for reportedly carjacking a man and then murdering his roommate has been arrested, authorities reported Thursday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Donte Tate turned himself in to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.More >>
Canine influenza, more commonly known as the dog flu, has been rearing its head around the country in places such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. “Canine Influenza is a viral respiratory infection that’s contagious between dogs,” explains Dr. Nancy Welborn with the Louisiana State University Veterinary School.More >>
According to a witness, a flipped car was wedged between and power pole and a tree on E State St.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
