Mayor's office holds meet and greet for public, law enforcement officers

The mayor's office hosted a community meeting Thursday night at Bethel AME Church.

It was an opportunity to build relationships between police officers and members of the public. People were also able to ask officers questions, including how to react during traffic stops and how to join the force. Pastor Herman Kelly says it's a great chance for the community to continue to heal.

"Last summer was very crucial for us, very critical. I think this time is good for us to really heal as a community and for us to dialogue. Part of the dialogue is healing,” said Kelly.

Kelly also says this is the first of many similar meetings to come.

