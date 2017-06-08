Police release name of victim from fatal crash on S Harrells Fer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police release name of victim from fatal crash on S Harrells Ferry

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 20-year-old man died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. near King Arthur Blvd. Officials say Christopher Levy lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole. 

Two other passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to a local hospital. 

Levy died shortly after he arrived at the hospital. 

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

