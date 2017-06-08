Police release name of victim from fatal crash on S Harrells Ferry

A 20-year-old man died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. near King Arthur Blvd. Officials say Christopher Levy lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole.

Two other passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to a local hospital.

#BREAKING: Bad wreck on S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Multiple patients taken to the hospital, one critical @WAFB pic.twitter.com/m0Bq7IzHar — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 9, 2017

Levy died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

