One in critical condition after serious wreck on S Harrells Ferry

One patient is in critical condition after a wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.

The wreck happened Thursday night around 8 p.m., or shortly thereafter, on S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Blvd. Officials say at least three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

#BREAKING: Bad wreck on S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Multiple patients taken to the hospital, one critical @WAFB pic.twitter.com/m0Bq7IzHar — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 9, 2017

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. Witnesses on the scene say it appears two cars were drag racing when the wreck happened, though only one vehicle was involved in the wreck.

