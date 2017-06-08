One in critical condition after serious wreck on S Harrells Ferry

One patient is in critical condition after a wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
According to a witness, a flipped car was wedged between and power pole and a tree on E State St.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to discuss the conclusion of the 2017 regular session.More >>
A woman who rescues horses is facing felony charges in Livingston Parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says she used his name and uniformed officers to bully a man into handing over his horses.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
