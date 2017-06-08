One in critical condition after serious wreck on S Harrells Ferr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One in critical condition after serious wreck on S Harrells Ferry

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One patient is in critical condition after a wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.

The wreck happened Thursday night around 8 p.m., or shortly thereafter, on S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Blvd. Officials say at least three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. Witnesses on the scene say it appears two cars were drag racing when the wreck happened, though only one vehicle was involved in the wreck.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly