1 dead after serious wreck on S Harrells Ferry; 2 others taken to hospital

One patient is dead after a wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd., say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The wreck happened Thursday night around 8 p.m., or shortly thereafter, on S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Blvd. Officials say at least three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. The patient who was in critical condition died at the hospital, say BRPD officials.

#BREAKING: Bad wreck on S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Multiple patients taken to the hospital, one critical @WAFB pic.twitter.com/m0Bq7IzHar — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 9, 2017

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. Witnesses on the scene say it appears two cars were drag racing when the wreck happened, though only one vehicle was involved in the wreck.

