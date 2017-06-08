Gov. Edwards: 'We did not put Louisiana first when it came to the budget'

Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to discuss the conclusion of the 2017 regular session.More >>
A woman who rescues horses is facing felony charges in Livingston Parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says she used his name and uniformed officers to bully a man into handing over his horses.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
Documents from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court reveal Matthew Morris, CEO of Complete Construction Contractors, cancelled liens against homes and businesses. Liens are legal claims placed against properties which complicate their sales.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Monroe Ave. Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
