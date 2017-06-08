Gov. Edwards to hold press conference to address conclusion of r - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards to hold press conference to address conclusion of regular session

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the public to discuss the conclusion of the 2017 regular session.

Edwards will hold a press conference at the capitol at 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening. 

We will have updates on the session from our reporter, Kevin Frey, later in the night.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly