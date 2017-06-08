One injured in shooting on Monroe Ave. at N 39th St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One injured in shooting on Monroe Ave. at N 39th St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Monroe Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Officials say one person was hurt during the incident, which happened around 2:30 p.m. at Monroe Ave. and N 39th St. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

