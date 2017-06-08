Contractor Matthew Morris cancels several liens he put on properties after August flood

Documents from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court reveal Matthew Morris, CEO of Complete Construction Contractors, cancelled liens against homes and businesses. Liens are legal claims placed against properties which complicate their sales.

Morris took on the jobs after the August 2016 flood. One of those jobs was for This Olde Shoppe, a business on Tiger Bend Rd. The owner of that shop, Christy Andry, says Morris left the job incomplete, so she did not pay him anymore. She says that's when he filed a lien on her property for more than $33,000.

Liens on her shop and several others were removed, with the liens ranging between $9,000 to $50,000.

Courtney Stricklin once worked for Morris. She hired him to fix her flooded Denham Springs home. In the end, Stricklin says she lost about $30,000, which includes her attorney fees to fight the lien Morris put on her home.

Morris got $15,000 from Stricklin's insurance company, but when he put a $36,000 lien on her uncompleted home, she got a lawyer.

"I fought tooth and nail to try to get everything removed from my house so I could move forward. Ended up going to court and Matt's attorneys, conveniently 30 minutes before our court was supposed to begin, voluntarily removed the lien from my house," said Stricklin.

Morris was indicted in Livingston and Ascension Parishes on more than 100 charges. Livingston Parish officials say Morris cancelled 11 liens in the past two weeks and Ascension officials say nine were cancelled just last Friday.

"The judge said that he just had a blatant disregard for the law and that the lien was definitely improperly placed on my home," said Stricklin.

Stricklin feels the judge's response in her case may have prompted Morris to remove many of the liens.

Morris' company released the following statement Wednesday night:

Even through all the earth shattering misrepresentations, unsettling misinterpretations and circumstances which have evolved over the recent months, Complete Construction Contractors' & CEO Matt Morris' heart for their clients remain the same...to have Godly compassion and love for their clients, while doing everything they can to bring a level of excellence, quality, performance and advocacy to each of their Disaster Recovery projects for their clients. We have strived not only meet the "industry standard" but to set the bar in the Disaster Recovery industry and deliver a safe & quality end product

that homeowners, business owners and insureds deserve after experiencing such a traumatic loss from a disaster. Although we believe that civil contractual issues have been mistakenly turned into criminal charges, our company does not want any amount of money owed to our company for work performed to cause any additional pain or discomfort to our clients. We have decided to lift all mechanics liens placed on homes or businesses for monies owed to our company in all parishes. Our hope is that every client and family can utilize these additional monies to continue to bring restoration and healing to their homes and lives. We have also attached some Biblical scriptures and songs which our company stands on and supports our recent decisions and heart of the company. We ask that our trade partners and subcontractors Jameson Chauvin with Inline Contractors & Louisiana Labor Assistance (LLA), and Juno Claims also follow our lead and release their liens on all clients as well. Gulf Coast Catastrophe please remove your liens as well.

