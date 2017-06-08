Contractor Matthew Morris cancels several liens he put on properties after August flood

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the public to discuss the conclusion of the 2017 regular session.More >>
Documents from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court reveal Matthew Morris, CEO of Complete Construction Contractors, cancelled liens against homes and businesses. Liens are legal claims placed against properties which complicate their sales.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Monroe Ave. Thursday afternoon.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
Some local groups are hoping to give Denham Springs kids the motivation they need to enjoy the great outdoors.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
