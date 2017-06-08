Boy and Girl Scouts teams up with Bass Pro Shops to get kids excited about the outdoors

Some local groups are hoping to give Denham Springs kids the motivation they need to enjoy the great outdoors.

Thursday, the Boy and Girl Scouts of America teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to put thousands of rod and reels in the hands of kids locally and across the country. It's a nationwide challenge for kids to put down their electronic devices and enjoy the great outdoors.

“At the end of the day, our title is Bass Pro Shops and fishing is very, very near and dear. It's something that needs to be done. It is so much more greater than them just being active. It's about families being together and doing those things out in the outdoors,” said Seth Theriot with Bass Pro Shops in Denham Spripngs.

The gently used rods and reels were collected and refurbished earlier this year. Customers could trade them in for a discount on new gear.

