Car flipped, wedged between power pole and tree on E State St.

According to a witness, a flipped car is wedged between and power pole and a tree on E State St.

The wreck happened Thursday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. near the original Raising Cane's location and caused a power outage. Emergency officials with the Baton Rouge Police and Fire Departments are responding to the scene.

Two people sustained minor injuries as a result of this wreck, officials say. Only one was transported to a local hospital.

Fire officials say the power line the vehicle struck sparked briefly and caught fire, but is under control.

MORE: Crews continue to work but we're told about 2,000 people between Dalrymple, Washington are without power. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HdDVJXQOEl — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 8, 2017

Entergy says about 2,000 people between Dalrymple Dr. and Washington St. are currently without power.

