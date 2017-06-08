Walmart to offer free health screenings for Father's Day during Men's Health Month

June is Men's Health Month, and just in time for Father's Day, Walmart locations in Baton Rouge will be hosting Walmart Wellness Day on June 17.

Walmart has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for this event and others. According the ADA, 1 in 11 Americans has diabetes and 86 million more are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. The ADA will provide those with blood pressure and blood glucose tests that indicate they're at risk with additional information and resources to help them prevent the disease.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at more than 4,600 Walmart locations nationwide. Free screenings will include:

Blood pressure

Blood glucose

Vision

Body fat

Body mass index (BMI)

Immunizations will also be available in select stores from Walmart's licensed pharmacists

