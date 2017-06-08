BRG newborn shows off his style for National Seersucker Day

At just two days old, Imari De-mons Stampley is showing off his sense of style for National Seersucker Day.

Imari was born at Baton Rouge General's Birth Center on June 6. He was born weighing 6 lbs, 13.9 oz and is the son of Cypress Graham and Derrick Stampley. Mom and baby are both in good health.

For more information about BRG's birth center, click here.

