BRG newborn shows off his style for National Seersucker Day

June is Men's Health Month, and just in time for Father's Day, Walmart locations in Baton Rouge will be hosting Walmart Wellness Day on June 17.More >>
June is Men's Health Month, and just in time for Father's Day, Walmart locations in Baton Rouge will be hosting Walmart Wellness Day on June 17.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
An animal rights activist was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly telling a Maurepas man that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent her to seize his horses.More >>
An animal rights activist was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly telling a Maurepas man that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent her to seize his horses.More >>
At just two days old, Imari De-mons Stampley is showing off his sense of style for National Seersucker Day.More >>
At just two days old, Imari De-mons Stampley is showing off his sense of style for National Seersucker Day.More >>
On Thursday, Ochsner Medical Center opened their new cancer center, and announced a $100 million expansion.More >>
On Thursday, Ochsner Medical Center opened their new cancer center, and announced a $100 million expansion.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
A registered sex offender from Brewton, Alabama is under arrest charged in the murder of 12 year-old Naomi Jones.More >>
A registered sex offender from Brewton, Alabama is under arrest charged in the murder of 12 year-old Naomi Jones.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
The mother was eight months pregnant when she was accidentally pinned under her van, so doctors performed an emergency C-section.More >>
The mother was eight months pregnant when she was accidentally pinned under her van, so doctors performed an emergency C-section.More >>