BRG newborn shows off his style for National Seersucker Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRG newborn shows off his style for National Seersucker Day

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Baton Rouge General Source: Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

At just two days old, Imari De-mons Stampley is showing off his sense of style for National Seersucker Day.

RELATED: Sen. Cassidy announces National Seersucker Day to be held June 8

Imari was born at Baton Rouge General's Birth Center on June 6. He was born weighing 6 lbs, 13.9 oz and is the son of Cypress Graham and Derrick Stampley. Mom and baby are both in good health.

For more information about BRG's birth center, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly