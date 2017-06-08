Deichmann, Lange named to Baseball America's All-American teams

LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann and starting pitcher Alex Lange have been named to Baseball America's All-American teams.
Deichmann, who is hitting .322 with 19 home runs, was named to the first-team. Along with his 19 homers, the rightfield slugger has hit 11 doubles and knocked in 69 base runners this season.
RELATED STORY: LSU's Deichmann named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award
Starting pitcher Alex Lange was named to Baseball America's second-team.
Lange is 9-5 this year with a 2.87 ERA in 16 appearances.
The junior has struck out 124 batters in 103.1 innings pitched and opponents are hitting only .240 against the ace.
Deichmann (first-team) and Lange (second-team) were also named to Collegiate Baseball's All-American teams last week.
Along with Deichmann, UL-Lafayette reliever Wyatt Marks was also named to Baseball America's first-team.
The strikeout machine is 2-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA and seven saves. He has pitched 59.1 innings, fanning 100 batters and walking only 25.
