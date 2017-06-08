Ochsner opens doors to new cancer center, announces expansion

On Thursday, Ochsner Medical Center opened its new cancer center and announced a $100 million expansion.

The cancer center is located at the Main Ochsner Medical center near Oneal Lane and I-12. It will offer chemotherapy and radiation among other treatments.

With that completed, Ochsner sets its sights on the area near the Mall of Louisiana next to the High Grove and Addison apartment buildings.

"Connectivity and access to healthcare, especially to those who have issues and need treatment such as cancer treatment, this certainly enlarges the territory and opportunity for that treatment,” said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

They plan on building a hospital, surgical center, and medical office building in that spot.

"We're trying to get closer to our patients and include the convenience of care,” said Dr. Ed Martin, a physician and Chief Medical Officer for Ochsner’s west region. “We're trying to round out all the specialties that we provide in the Oschner health system and bring more of those specialties locally to Baton Rouge."

The expansion is expected to be finished by 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.