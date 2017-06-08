Police arrest suspect in deadly Rosenwald Road shooting

A suspect is now behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Deon Winsey, 18, is facing murder and weapon charges in the death of Quenton Gilmore, 27.

Detectives said Gilmore was found dead on Rosenwald Road off Scotland Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators reported they believe a drug transaction led to the shooting.

Winsey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Bond has not been set.

