FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, Sunny

THURSDAY: Cool morning; sunny, nice afternoon - a high of 85°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another unseasonably cool overnight - a low of 61°

FRIDAY: More sunshine, light NW winds - a high of 86°

- How low did we go this morning? Almost, but not quite, low enough to tie the RECORD LOW … but, we officially missed it by TWO degrees; d ropping to 62° (the record for Thursday’s date is 60°, set in 2000) …

- Fortunately, we’ll have another shot Friday morning - the forecast low is 61°; again, the record low is 60° - it will be close!

- In the meantime, it’s so nice to talk about (and look forward to!) a string of sunny, mild June days - with not even the slightest mention of rain in the forecast Thursday/Friday/Saturday; a good, solid DRY air-mass, keeping the dewpoint in the upper 50°s and low relative humidity - fabulous!!

- We’ll keep BOTH early morning lows and daytime highs trending somewhat below the normal for this time of year … i.e. 90° for the high; 70° for the low … over the course of the next several days!

- So - high pressure will remain dominate throughout SE LA/SW MS through the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend …but then,

- The threat of afternoon showers/isolated storms roll back into the forecast Sunday (basically, 30% - 40% coverage) - and it appears relatively unsettled weather will stick around through (at least) the middle part of next week (30% - 60% coverage)!

BOATERS FORECAST

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: North winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 9:

High Tide: 10:52 a.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 8:48 p.m. -0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 8 … 98° (1972); 60° (2000)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 8 … 90°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:06 p.m.

