Three Tigers earn Freshman All-American honors

LSU third baseman Josh Smith, outfielder Zach Watson and starting pitcher Eric Walker have been named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team.

Smith is hitting .290 this year with 15 doubles, four home runs and 43 RBI.

The third baseman hit .556 in the Baton Rouge Regional with three doubles, one home run and four RBI.

Watson has a .316 batting average with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 34 RBI and nine stolen bases this year.

The centerfielder swung a hot bat in the BR Regional, hitting four home runs and knocking in seven runs.

Walker, who stepped into the Sunday starting role, is 8-1 this season with a 3.46 ERA.

He is 2-0 in the postseason with a 0.57 ERA in 15.2 innings pitched.

The three young Tigers will be counted on this weekend when Mississippi State comes to Alex Box Stadium.

The first game between LSU and the Bulldogs is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED STORY: LSU vs. Miss. St.: Tickets go on sale Friday for Super Regional

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.