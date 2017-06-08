Fried Chicken from Boil & Roux

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Ingredients

2 pounds of chicken (Bone-In, breasts/wings, legs)

Clear Frying Oil (Enough to fill pan or cast iron skillet)

3 cups of flour

4 tbs Paprika (2tbs for marinade, and 2 tbs for coating)

2 tbs Salt

2 tbs Pepper

2 tbs Tony’s Chachere’s



Instructions:

1. Combine Paprika, Salt, Pepper and Tony’s Chacheres. Coat all chicken in this spice mix.

2. Place chicken in a Ziploc bag or container with a lid. Marinate in refrigerator for 24 hours

3. Fill a deep-frying pan/skillet with clear frying oil. Bring the oil to 350 degrees farenheit

4. While the oil is heating up, combine 3 cups of flour and 2 tbs of paprika in a bowl. Coat chicken in this coating mixture thoroughly

5. Drop chicken into the oil once it reaches 350 degrees farenheit. Fry for 15-18 minutes. If pan/skillet is not deep enough to completely cover chicken, turn chicken halfway through frying process.

6. Once cooked, remove chicken and let chicken cool for a couple minutes on a plate. Enjoy!