Fried Chicken from Boil & Roux

Ingredients
2 pounds of chicken (Bone-In, breasts/wings, legs)
Clear Frying Oil (Enough to fill pan or cast iron skillet)
3 cups of flour
4 tbs Paprika (2tbs for marinade, and 2 tbs for coating)
2 tbs Salt
2 tbs Pepper
2 tbs Tony’s Chachere’s
Instructions:
1. Combine Paprika, Salt, Pepper and Tony’s Chacheres. Coat all chicken in this spice mix.
2. Place chicken in a Ziploc bag or container with a lid. Marinate in refrigerator for 24 hours
3. Fill a deep-frying pan/skillet with clear frying oil. Bring the oil to 350 degrees farenheit
4. While the oil is heating up, combine 3 cups of flour and 2 tbs of paprika in a bowl. Coat chicken in this coating mixture thoroughly
5. Drop chicken into the oil once it reaches 350 degrees farenheit. Fry for 15-18 minutes. If pan/skillet is not deep enough to completely cover chicken, turn chicken halfway through frying process.
6. Once cooked, remove chicken and let chicken cool for a couple minutes on a plate. Enjoy!