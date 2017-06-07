Family seeks answers after suspects in double homicide case released

A family wants answers after their loved one, Dedrick Williams, 23, and his friend, Mohammad Hussain, 29, were shot and killed. Their bodies were found covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of a car in St. Helena Parish.

Cassandra Williams, mother of one of the victims, says the past few days have been unimaginable. "He didn't deserve to die like that and Muhammad, he didn't deserve it either," Williams said. "They just gunned them down like animals and this can't be slid up under the rug."

The Baker Police Department made two quick arrests, charging DaShawn Whitfield, 22, with two counts of first degree murder and Adam Wright, 17, with accessory to first degree murder.

During questioning, Wright reportedly told police Whitfield shot both victims after they had all smoked weed together at the intersection of Debra St. and Heath Dr. in Baker.

He claims he did not come forward because Whitfield allegedly threatened to kill him if he told police. Once in custody, Whitfield denied those claims. Now both men are free because police say their stories were inconsistent and did not match the evidence. It's something that has family furious.

RELATED: Both suspects in Baker double homicide released; investigation continues

"You got killers out free,” the victim’s cousin, Charmaine Wilson, said. “It's just messed up. The police need to do more about that man. They need to look more into the investigation before they just release somebody."

"You would rather let 1,000 guilty people go before you lock up one innocent person and we don't ever want to do that,” said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.

Dunn says police are doing everything they can, but do not want to put the wrong person behind bars. As for the two men they released, they may not be out of the woods just yet.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked if the two men arrested are still considered suspects.

"I wouldn't say that they are not a suspect until we can get the actual suspects in custody," said Dunn.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter also asked if the two men are considered persons of interest.

"Let's just say there's an interest in everybody until we get the right person," Dunn added.

While the family has more questions than answers, Dunn says they are working every lead and could solve the case sooner rather than later. "The case is being worked and it will come to a conclusion and it won't be long," said Dunn.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information that can help is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP, 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.







