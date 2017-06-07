Woman arrested for allegedly posing as sheriff's office employee to seize horse from Maurepas man

An animal rights activist was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly telling a Maurepas man that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent her to seize his horses.

Alysia Maloney was taken into custody in St. Tammany Parish. She tells 9News the man surrendered the three horses because it was the right thing to do. One of them was on the mend from a bacterial infection it contracted after the August 2016 flooding.

Maloney claims she has proof the horse was critical and needed immediate care. She says the sheriff's office was taking too long to investigate and that she did what she needed to do to save the horse's life.

"This isn't going to stop me,” said Maloney.

Maloney is charged with three counts of extortion and one count of obstruction of justice. WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes was there Wednesday night and will have what the horses’ owner and the sheriff had to say about the case Thursday on 9News at 6.

