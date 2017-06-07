The Investigators: Horse advocate faces felony charges, released on $100K bond

LSU Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais has announced his retirement effective July 5. A source close to the department said Rabalais was asked to retire.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced by the family of Sammy Lee, 12, the young child who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase.More >>
Detectives are trying to find a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Walmart store in the Baton Rouge area. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the card was used at the store on O’Neal Lane just south of I-12 on May 7.More >>
A woman who rescues horses is facing felony charges in Livingston Parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says she used his name and uniformed officers to bully a man into handing over his horses.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
Authorities: 4 people dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
