Baton Rouge animal shelter is full, needs people to adopt now

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Capital Animal Alliance Source: Capital Animal Alliance
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Capital Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge reports that their shelter is full.

The summer months tend to bring in more animals, and the CAA says their shelter, located at 2680 Progress Rd. in Baton Rouge is full.

They say they are in need of people to foster animals, adopt, and volunteer.

For more information, visit caabr.org.

