37-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Tangipahoa Parish

A 37-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana State Police officials say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 on LA 1249 (Pumpkin Center Rd.) north of LA 22 in Tangipahoa Parish. The wreck claimed the life of Jason Paul Spence, 37, of Hammond.

The initial investigation by Troop L revealed the wreck happened as Spence was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on LA 1249, when for reasons still under investigation, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia headed northbound, being driven by Lesley Christine Dutreix, 51, of River Ridge, crossed into the southbound lane and struck the motorcycle head-on.

Despite wearing an approved helmet, Spence sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office. Dutreix was wearing her seat belt and sustained minor injuries in the wreck. She was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital for treatment.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers as part of the investigation. Dutreix was cited for improper lane usage in this wreck. Additional traffic and criminal charges could still be possible.

