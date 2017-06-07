Murder suspect's mother, girlfriend accused of hiding him from law enforcement, arrested

Two women have been arrested for allegedly helping an accused killer avoid being captured by deputies.

Natasha Tate and Tranisa Hopes were arrested Wednesday, both charged with obstruction of justice in a murder investigation over the weekend.

Their arrests send a message of anyone attempting to help anyone hide from law enforcement, will also be arrested, regardless their relationship with the suspect.

East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies arrested two men, Cardale Linson and Jamarcus Tate, in connection to a carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of that man’s roommate, Jonathan Besson. The two arrested said the third person involved is the accused gunman in the murder, Donte Shedron Tate, who is still on the run.

Wednesday morning, Tate’s mother and girlfriend were arrested for allegedly helping him elude law enforcement.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force initially questioned Tate’s mother, Natasha Tate, Monday, June 5, the night of the murder. She was released the next day and allegedly told detectives “she would try to have Donte turn himself in to authorities in the event he was contacted.”

According to documents, the task force officers then found Tate’s girlfriend’s address and saw a young female knocking on the apartment door. When no one answered the door, the young woman left in a vehicle with four adults. One of those adults was Natasha Tate, the suspect’s mother.

Tate admitted that after she left VCU the night she was questioned, she went to her son’s girlfriend’s apartment. “Natasha also admitted Donte Tate was present inside of the apartment…” that night along with his girlfriend, Tranisa Hopes.



When task force officers questioned Hopes, she admitted that her boyfriend had told her about his involvement in the crimes. She also admitted that her boyfriend’s mother had contacted them inside her apartment regarding the investigation.

She then told officers that she and Donte Tate stayed inside the apartment until Tuesday afternoon.

Hopes then said they got a ride from her apartment and last saw Donte Tate exit that vehicle on foot walking towards Poinsettia Dr.

Anyone with any information on Donte Tate’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) anonymously and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

