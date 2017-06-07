Areas of high water reported in St. Mary Parish

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting some areas of high water around the parish.

Officials say there are a handful of homes and properties taking on water and that are in danger of receiving flood damage due to the wake of passing boats. They ask that boaters in the area slow down to prevent this damage from happening.

While this is not considered a wake zone, it is a travel advisory from the sheriff's office. Properties being affected are along Bayou Boeuf in Amelia. One of the properties is along St. Marie Alley, which is off Lake Palourde Rd. near the railroad tracks.

