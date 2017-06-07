Man previously arrested 6 times arrested again for reportedly selling drugs

A Bogalusa man who was on probation has been arrested for the seventh time, this time for reportedly selling illegal drugs, reports the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

On June 7, detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force, along with Louisiana State Police narcotics agents, a DEA officer, and a Louisiana probation agent arrested Jashma Lavar Crumedy, 28. He is charged with distribution of schedule I narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive from another jurisdiction. He is being held without bond.

Officials say while conducting an early morning surveillance of Crumedy's home, the DEA officer saw a vehicle pull into the driveway, then Crumedy came outside and reportedly conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

Not long after that, narcotics detectives arrived just as Crumedy was leaving his home and getting into his vehicle. Officials say when Crumedy saw narcotics officers approaching his house, he surrendered to officers.

Officials report that after searching Crumedy's vehicle, they found a small amount of heroin, baggies typically used to package drugs, and $193 in cash. Officers then searched Crumedy's home and reportedly found an additional $2,200 in cash concealed in a sock. Officials believe this cash was profit from selling illegal drugs. They say Crumedy is unemployed and this money is his only source of income.

"This is yet another example of the positive crime fighting results produced by our Drug Task Force as they work closely with officers from state and federal agencies. Any time we can combine agency resources, we expand our ability to combat crime. We will continue to work with other agencies within Louisiana and surrounding states to identify and arrest criminals," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

Washington Parish officials say Crumedy has been incarcerated six times before. In 2006, he was in and out of jail on the same day after posting a $500 bond for traffic offenses. Then in early 2008, he was jailed for possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics and failure to appear. Two months later, he was reportedly released after posting a $100,000 bond. Then, officials say, later in 2008, he spent a month in prison for traffic offenses, failure to appear, and possession of stolen property. He was released after posting an $8,000 bond.

Then in 2009, officials say Crumedy was arrested on two counts for failure to appear. He posted an $80,000 bond and was released after spending a month in jail. Then in 2010, he served two months for failure to honor a written promise and was later released. His most recent arrest was in 2014 when he spent four months in jail for manufacture of schedule III narcotics. Officials say he was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

