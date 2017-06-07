Fans invited to Saints minicamp

The New Orleans Saints are opening three minicamp practices up to the public.

The practices will be held Tuesday, June 13, Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.

Admission is free and gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice.

Practice schedule:

Tuesday, June 13:

11 am – 1:20 pm (open to the public)

Wednesday, June 14:

11 am – 1:20 pm (open to the public)

Thursday, June 15:

11 am – 1:20 pm (open to the public)

Fans can park in the Shrine on Airline Field parking lot.

In the event of inclement weather, the team may move practice indoors and fans will not be allowed inside the indoor facility due to space limitations.

Fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook facebook.com/neworleanssaints).

