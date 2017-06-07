Man driving stolen vehicle caused crash after allegedly running red light on Airline Hwy.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash that shut down a busy portion of Airline Hwy. for nearly two hours.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday, May 6 shortly after 10 a.m.

Investigators say Jimmie Dunigan ran a red light at the intersection of Airline Hwy. and Alco Ave. He reportedly hit two other vehicles, which forced the intersection to close.

After the crash, Dunigan allegedly fled the scene. It was learned that the vehicle he was allegedly driving was reported stolen from St. Tammany Parish.

After his arrest, Dunigan allegedly admitted that he knew the vehicle was reported stolen.

Dunigan is charged with hit and run and reckless operation. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

