Man who illegally re-entered U.S. pleads guilty to federal charges connected with shooting death of 16-year-old

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash that shut down a busy portion of Airline Hwy. for nearly two hours.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 7.More >>
A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday has pleaded guilty to federal charges that were filed in connection with the case.More >>
A California man was arrested for his sixth DWI after he allegedly caused a crash that shut down Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium for three hours early Tuesday morning.More >>
Higher education, Louisiana state prisons, and the Department of Children and Family Services take a hit under the latest House GOP budget offering, according to a document leaked overnight.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
