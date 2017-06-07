Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to federal charges connected with shooting death of 16-year-old

Authorities report this is the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D)

A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday has pleaded guilty to federal charges that were filed in connection with the case.

Octavio Bringas-Posados, 50, pleaded guilty at the federal courthouse in the courtroom of Judge Shelly Dick Wednesday, June 7 to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (1 count) and illegal reentry (1 count). Brignas-Posadas and his attorney Mark Upton did not have a plea deal.

During the hearing, Judge Dick said it is very likely that Bringas-Posadas will be deported. He responded, speaking Spanish through an interpreter, that he has no plans on returning to the U.S.

Bringas-Posados admitted to illegally re-entering the United States after he was removed on March 22, 2012 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials say sometime after being returned to Mexico, Bringas-Posadas illegally entered the U.S. and came to Baton Rouge.

On March 13, 2017, Bringas-Posadas was reportedly inside his Baton Rouge home alone with Darius Plummer, 16. Plummer was reportedly at the home to visit with Bringas-Posadas' son.

At some point, Plummer was shot and died.

After the shooting, Bringas reportedly fled the scene. He allegedly told a relative that he was "not coming back and would not talk to police."

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force captured Bringas along I-10 in Lake Charles less than three hours after the shooting. During questioning, Bringas-Posadas allegedly told detectives he was playing with a gun when he mistakenly fired it.

The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and the re-entry charge carries a maximum of two years. The courts will put together a pre-sentence report on the case, which normally takes around 90 days. After that, an official sentencing for the federal charges will be scheduled.

