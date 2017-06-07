Judge raises bond for man accused of killing massage therapist

A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday has pleaded guilty to federal charges that were filed in connection with the case.More >>
A California man was arrested for his sixth DWI after he allegedly caused a crash that shut down Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium for three hours early Tuesday morning.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 7.More >>
Higher education, Louisiana state prisons, and the Department of Children and Family Services take a hit under the latest House GOP budget offering, according to a document leaked overnight.More >>
A judge has raised the bond for the man suspected of killing a massage therapist in Livingston Parish. Court documents state Christopher Landry, 25, of Denham Springs, remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
As the deputy was asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the car began to move, dragging the deputy about 10 feet.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Georgetown County law enforcement is cautioning residents to be on guard against credit card skimmers.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
