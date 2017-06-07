Autopsy results released for murdered massage therapist

The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.

The coroner says the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head associated with strangulation.

A judge raised the bond for the man suspected of killing the massage therapist in Livingston Parish.

Court documents state Christopher Landry, 25, of Denham Springs, remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. His bond was initially set at $175,000.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Kayla Ann Denham, 24, of Baton Rouge, was found dead near a home where she had gone for a job.

Landry is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the charges against Landry could change, depending on the results of the autopsy, which is taking place Wednesday.

RELATED: Family 'distraught' and 'in shock' after murder of massage therapist in Livingston Parish; suspect arrested

Detectives said Denham went to meet a client on Dunn Road in Denham Springs around 5 a.m. Monday. They added friends and family got worried after she didn't return home and didn't answer her cellphone.

Ard said Denham told her boyfriend the address of where she was meeting the client. He added when her boyfriend couldn't get in touch with her, he went to that address, but did not see her car.

However, Ard added the boyfriend drove around the area again about 12 hours later and spotted a gravel road near the home. He also stated the road led to a wooded area, which is where the boyfriend saw her car. According to Ard, Denham's boyfriend contacted sheriff's deputies Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to records, Landry does not live at the address where Denham's body was found.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.