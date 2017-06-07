Tigers receive commitment from Georgia wide receiver

LSU has received a commitment from 2019 wide receiver Kenyon Jackson.

Jackson made his announcement Tuesday night on twitter, saying he was "truly blessed" to be verbally committed to LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver picked the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and others.

The receiver from Loganville, GA, is LSU's fourth commitment for the 2019 recruiting class.

