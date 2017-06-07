La. House leaders enter budget negotiations, offer plan spending $150M less than Senate

Higher education, Louisiana state prisons, and the Department of Children and Family Services take a hit under the latest House GOP budget offering, according to a document leaked overnight.

House and Senate leaders are currently in budget negotiations, with less than two days to go in the 2017 legislative session.

In the latest plan, the House GOP want to spend $150 million less than the plan passed by the Senate.

Under such a proposal, corrections would receive $18 million less next year than in the Senate plan. Public colleges would receive $19 million less and social services would receive $13 million less. The Louisiana Department of Health would see cuts as well, putting mental health services, Zika prevention, and more at risk.

TOPS would remain fully funded. However, a planned 2 percent pay raise for 38,000 state workers, which is included in the Senate’s budget, would also go away.

In a tweet, Gov. John Bel Edwards described the House proposal as "no better than their 1st plan." The governor threatened to veto that first budget plan, sending lawmakers into a special session.

House budget "offer" isn't an offer. Plan hits higher ed, children services & agriculture. No better than their 1st plan. #lalege #lagov — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 7, 2017

In the original budget passed by the House, lawmakers would have left more than $200 million on the table, meaning that the House GOP have conceded about $50 million so far as part of the negotiations process.

Conservative fiscal hawks in the House want to set aside some money when crafting next year’s budget, in hopes of preparing for a possible deficit in the future. Louisiana has seen several midyear shortfalls in recent years.

The Senate, by contrast, passed a plan that uses all of the money the state is expected to bring in next year. All Senate Republicans present voted to approve that plan, which would have avoided cuts to higher education, DCFS, and more.

They, along with the governor, believed cuts in the House plan could hurt state services.

Lawmakers have until Thursday at 6 p.m. to reach a deal on the budget.

