People of Gloster, MS elect new mayor and new board of aldermen

Tuesday night, people in Gloster, Mississippi elected a new mayor.

The 9News Investigators recently went to Gloster to investigate claims of voter fraud against the mayor of 12 years, Billie Johnson.

RELATED: Mayor accused of escorting people into town hall, helping them vote

Video obtained by The Investigators shows Mayor Johnson helping a woman fill out what appears to be a ballot. He admits to helping his 93-year-old aunt and says he called the state department himself, and turned himself in.

Gloster's new mayor-elect is Jerry Norwood. The residents also voted for an entire new board of aldermen.

