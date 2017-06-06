Mild winter, rainy spring creates prime environment for mosquitoes

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
For Melissa Morrissey and her kids, anytime the sun shines is a good time to enjoy the outdoors. However, the Baton Rouge mom says it's only a matter of time each day before pests drive them back inside.More >>
For Melissa Morrissey and her kids, anytime the sun shines is a good time to enjoy the outdoors. However, the Baton Rouge mom says it's only a matter of time each day before pests drive them back inside.More >>
Belaire High School's marching band performed throughout the weekend for the D-Day ceremony in Paris, France.More >>
Belaire High School's marching band performed throughout the weekend for the D-Day ceremony in Paris, France.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for individuals who are accused of burglarizing several vacant units at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for individuals who are accused of burglarizing several vacant units at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy.More >>
At shakedown at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a corrections officer for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.More >>
At shakedown at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a corrections officer for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>