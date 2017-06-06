Cosmetology students provide free services to cancer survivors

Cable barriers are popping up in several spots along Louisiana interstates and the state is now testing out a new technology to make installing the structures safer and more cost efficient.More >>
Cable barriers are popping up in several spots along Louisiana interstates and the state is now testing out a new technology to make installing the structures safer and more cost efficient.More >>
Students from V's Cosmetology Services at Virginia College in Baton Rouge provided some free services to cancer survivors as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.More >>
Students from V's Cosmetology Services at Virginia College in Baton Rouge provided some free services to cancer survivors as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.More >>
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate.More >>
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate.More >>
Tuesday night, people in Gloster, Mississippi elected a new mayor.More >>
Tuesday night, people in Gloster, Mississippi elected a new mayor.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Amazon offers $5.99 monthly Prime membership for people who get government assistance.More >>
Amazon offers $5.99 monthly Prime membership for people who get government assistance.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>