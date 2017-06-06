Cosmetology students provide free services to cancer survivors

Students from V's Cosmetology Services at Virginia College in Baton Rouge provided some free services to cancer survivors as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

Services provided included haircuts, styling, manicures and pedicures, eyebrow waxes, and makeovers.

"It has been so neat watching our students love what they're and become inspired to use that to help others. Cancer has affected our Virginia College family too, so it has been a real honor to be able to contribute to this cause," said campus president, Bill Wells.

Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is held annually on the first Tuesday in June. Members of beauty-related industries across the country honor the day by offering their services to all men, women, and children affected by cancer.

"We hope that they get the sense that we care. We want the students to know there's more than just doing hair in a salon, the importance of letting people in the community know that we're here and provide services for those in need," said Donna Green, cosmetology instructor.

For more information about Virginia College's Baton Rouge campus, visit www.vc.edu/batonrouge.

