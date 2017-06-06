WANTED: Suspects sought for reportedly burglarizing vacant units at Port Royal Apts.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for individuals who are accused of burglarizing several vacant units at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy.

Investigators believe the suspects stole an undisclosed number of miscellaneous appliances from the units in the complex, which is located at 6454 Airline Hwy., during the early morning hours of May 15. They believe the suspects then loaded the items into a newer model Chevy or GMC pickup truck and fled the area.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.