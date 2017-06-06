Dixon Correctional officer arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

At shakedown at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a corrections officer for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) were able to thwart the officer's attempt to bring drugs into the prison. Officials with DOC say during a routine shakedown of Kenneth McManus, 49, of Baton Rouge, investigators found a package containing 35 ecstasy pills, 131 grams of synthetic marijuana, a cellphone, and a cellphone charger.

McManus reportedly admitted to the smuggling attempt and confessed to hiding the contraband under a car in the prison's parking lot. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident and arrived on the scene. Deputies with the sheriff's office booked McManus with one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office. More charges are expected.

"We will continue to crack down on contraband smuggling in our prisons and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. This is not a reflection of the many hard working men and women in our department who are dedicated to keeping our prisons safe," said DOC Secretary James M. Le Blanc.

McManus voluntarily resigned from DOC following the incident. He had been an employee since March 1, 2016 and was a corrections officer for the prison with a rank of sergeant.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.