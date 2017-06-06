Former Angola major arrested for reportedly using department credit card for personal purchases

A former major at Angola has been arrested on public corruption charges, reports the Attorney General's Office.

Sidney Davis, 52, is facing charges of unauthorized use of a movable (over $1,500) and malfeasance in office.

"I have repeatedly made clear my promise to rule out public corruption in our state. My office and I remain determined in our efforts to end Louisiana's scarred reputation of corruption," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

After obtaining information from the Legislative Auditor's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) opened an investigation into Davis possibly misusing his position and benefiting from funds he reportedly unlawfully accessed.

Davis served as assistant chief of Angola's fire department and as the custodian of funds maintained for an internal organization created by the prison as an additional revenue source for the fire department. It was reportedly found that Davis has signatory authority on the organization's bank account as well as their debit card, which he reportedly used unlawfully on multiple occasions to make personal purchases.

"The citizens of Louisiana should be able to trust their officials, elected and appointed, are working in a way that is ethical and follows the rule of law. When officials are not trusted, our system as a whole is compromised," said Landry.

Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being arrested by the LBI.

