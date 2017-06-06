St. Helena Parish officials warn of fraud scam involving caller claiming to be with IRS

A former major at Angola has been arrested on public corruption charges, reports the Attorney General's Office.More >>
A massage therapist reported missing Sunday after going to a home for a job was found dead in a building on the property, authorities said.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate.More >>
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving a caller claiming to be an investigator with the IRS.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
