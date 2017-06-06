Man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading to guilty to stabbing step-grandson

A 63-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the stabbing death of his step-grandson back in 2015, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.

On Monday, June 5, William Thompson, 63, of Labadieville, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing his step-grandson, Daquan Rainey, 20, of Laplace, in 2015.

On February 17, 2015, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to a home on Violet St. in reference to a male found unresponsive in the driveway of the house. Upon arrival, deputies found the man and were able to identify him as Rainey, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.

Officials say Rainey sustained a single stab wound to his upper torso. Investigators determined Rainey was stabbed by his step-grandfather, Thompson, after an argument over a pack of cigarettes. The knife used in the stabbing was then located in the bed of a pickup truck parked in Thompson's yard. Thompson was then arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Sentencing for Thompson has been deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for September 5. Thompson faces up to 40 years in prison in this case.

