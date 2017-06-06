FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain on the way

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% - 80% coverage); a high of 83°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers/storms (50% coverage); a low of 68°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy AM; clearing, DRY PM - a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Weak surface low pressure (one over SE LA; another off the coastal waters of SW LA) allowing a distinct dry slot over metro BR … the wrap around moisture (and counter-clockwise flow) showing up (as of mid-morning) across southern MS and the Felicianas … to the east, across NO; Lakes Maurapas and Pontchartrain (into Tangipahoa Parish, northward)

- Still looking at the slot locally to fill in later Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers/storms (at least 70% coverage) - locally heavy rainfall could produce minor, brief flooding - potential for gusty winds and lightning, as well

- Not looking at this final day (at least for the time being!) of wet weather to be an all-day rain event, but mid level instability will aid in further development of rain/storms - Storm Prediction Center has NOT placed our part of the world under any widespread threat of a severe weather outbreak Tuesday …

- After midnight, the last of the rain should be winding down from NW to SW as a cold front finally pushes through - Wednesday morning, any lingering precipitation will likely be limited to mainly the coastal communities, prior to the dry out during the afternoon

- Looking ahead to Thursday … it will be sunny and dry; humidity will d rop off making for VERY comfortable weather early Thursday and Friday; morning temperatures perhaps as cool as the lower 60°s (normal low this time of year, 70°)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: NE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 7:

High Tide: 9:59 a.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 7:45 p.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 6 … 99° (1972); 58° (1897)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 6 … 90°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:05 p.m.

