FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain on the way

YOUR QUICKCAST:
TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% - 80% coverage); a high of 83°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers/storms (50% coverage); a low of 68°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy AM; clearing, DRY PM - a high of 87°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Weak surface low pressure (one over SE LA; another off the coastal waters of SW LA) allowing a distinct dry slot over metro BR … the wrap around moisture (and counter-clockwise flow) showing up (as of mid-morning) across southern MS and the Felicianas … to the east, across NO; Lakes Maurapas and Pontchartrain (into Tangipahoa Parish, northward)
- Still looking at the slot locally to fill in later Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers/storms (at least 70% coverage) - locally heavy rainfall could produce minor, brief flooding - potential for gusty winds and lightning, as well
- Not looking at this final day (at least for the time being!) of wet weather to be an all-day rain event, but mid level instability will aid in further development of rain/storms - Storm Prediction Center has NOT placed our part of the world under any widespread threat of a severe weather outbreak Tuesday …
- After midnight, the last of the rain should be winding down from NW to SW as a cold front finally pushes through - Wednesday morning, any lingering precipitation will likely be limited to mainly the coastal communities, prior to the dry out during the afternoon
- Looking ahead to Thursday … it will be sunny and dry; humidity will drop off making for VERY comfortable weather early Thursday and Friday; morning temperatures perhaps as cool as the lower 60°s (normal low this time of year, 70°)
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: NE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR JUNE 7:
High Tide: 9:59 a.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 7:45 p.m. 0.0
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 6 … 99° (1972); 58° (1897)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 6 … 90°; 70°
SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:05 p.m.
