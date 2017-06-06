Police arrest second suspect in connection with stolen $10,000 boat

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the theft of a boat.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Rebecca Loustalot, 29, of Franklin, was taken into custody Friday evening.

Investigators said they uncovered evidence linking Loustalot to the theft of a $10,000 boat in May. She was booked on a charge of possession of stolen items over $1,500.

Bond information was not provided.

Joel Lousalot, 30, also of Franklin, was arrested previously in the case. Police said he was found in possession of the stolen boat.

The investigation is ongoing.

